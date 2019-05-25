Experience rules WVU CB room, but competition still open
Experience is a good thing to have and West Virginia certainly has that in the cornerback room.
Three of the four scholarship cornerbacks on the roster this past spring were entering their senior seasons, with the fifth a junior college transfer.
Those three seniors have started games for the Mountaineers in the past combining for a total of 27 starts between them.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news