Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake safety Myles Farmer wanted to put the recruiting process into focus a little bit so he decided to pick out five schools that were standing out the most at this stage.

That list consists of West Virginia, Mississippi, N.C. State, Louisville and Central Florida.

“Those are just the five schools that are showing me the most interest and the five that I could see myself playing at the most during my freshman year,” he said.