Given his background as a video coordinator, it’s only natural that West Virginia head coach Josh Eilert puts a strong emphasis in the area of film study.

Eilert served as the video coordinator in Morgantown from 2007-13 before advancing to director of basketball operations and then an assistant coach.

From there, he was tabbed as the interim head coach for this season and wanted to make sure that the composition of his coaching staff understood the importance of handling that aspect of teaching.

“It’s a priority for me from day one especially when I chose my staff and the young assistants. It was great that Da’Sean (Butler) had done that video role with the Knicks and was very, very proficient with the video and I told my young staff I want you guys to be able to do this,” he said.

Effectively, Eilert wants his assistants to be their own video coordinators and not rely on younger staff members to help cut the film that is used for film sessions.

It’s important for Eilert due to the value that film brings when it comes to teaching his players.

“Especially with the rosters the way they are and college basketball the way it is. There is so much turnovers so there has to be a lot more teaching from a video standpoint,” he said.

One area in which this has been effective is in the department of shot selection and trying to become more connected on the offensive end to get uncontested looks. The Mountaineers have broken down the film to find those opportunities where an extra pass could be made to get an easier basket.

And over the span of several games, it was obvious that West Virginia was leaving a lot of uncontested looks on the table by forcing things and not recognizing the next pass.

Sometimes that came in the form of a comfort dribble that allowed the defense to rotate or not getting it out of their hands fast enough, but the players could see it occurring in real-time.

Eilert believes that definitely had an impact in the win over No. 3 Kansas where the Mountaineers recorded 19 assists on 29 made baskets and put up 91 total points against the Jayhawks.

“There are several options to any given offense or given play. Are we infatuated with the first option, or do we look at the counter options on the back end of the play?” he asked.

All of that made possible given the focus on the tape.