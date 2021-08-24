West Virginia is set with their leading man in the backfield in Leddie Brown but uncovering productivity behind him has been one of the main focuses this off-season.

Brown quite literally carried the Mountaineers backfield in 2020 accounting for 72-percent of the entire rushing production on the roster. After carrying the ball 199 times out of the 300 total totes from a season ago, finding a reliable option off the bench to spell Brown is essential.