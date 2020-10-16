Anytime that Kansas has the football figuring out where Pooka Williams is lined up is a priority. Then you have to worry about getting him to the ground.

The junior running back is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Jayhawks as one of the true bright spots as the program looks to find its footing. Williams is the rare type of talent in the backfield that can essentially line up anywhere on the field as a mismatch, but is strong enough that he can consistently carry the ball between the tackles.