Alexandria (Va.) St. Stephens and St. Agnes 2021 wide receiver Malcolm Johnson made his first visit to West Virginia for the Texas Tech game and walked away with a new appreciation and offer.

Johnson, 6-foot-1, 180-pounds, had already collected an impressive list of scholarship offers which includes Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan, Baylor, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and more.

But now he can add the Mountaineers after taking in the game-day atmosphere in Morgantown.