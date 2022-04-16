Florida pass rusher Holmes adds West Virginia offer
It all started by hitting the follow button for Pahokee (Fla.) 2023 defensive end Deejay Holmes.
Holmes, 6-foot-3, 230-pounds, followed the West Virginia coaching staff on social media and they quickly followed him back. From there, things progressed even further.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news