John Flowers is doing what he loves for a living and it’s hard to beat that.

The former West Virginia forward has been busy since graduating in 2011, taking the overseas route to keep his career on the court going strong. He started his professional career in Japan before moving on to Europe.

This past season he started in Mexico averaging 19 points before moving onto France. It’s an arrangement that allows Flowers to travel the world and play basketball.

“I love playing overseas. I get to do what I love to do for a living so it’s great,” he said.

When he’s not playing basketball overseas, Flowers has been integral in keeping the popular alumni basketball game going strong as it just wrapped up its fourth year.

A fan-favorite while in Morgantown during his playing days, Flowers spent four years with the program three as a high-energy reserve and the fourth as a starter. He has carried over that enthusiasm in putting together the alumni game for fans of all ages.

“Lot of players come back and it’s always a good time to play with my brothers,” he said.

The fourth annual event was held in Fairmont and Flowers’ team lost but he still managed to score 11 points while dishing out 4 assists and raising some money for charity in the process.

“We can play in front of our fans and raise money for a good cause at the same time,” he said. “It’s a no-brainer.”

The idea came to Flowers in large part because many of the former players come back to the area every summer regardless and it would be a good idea to channel that into an event.

“Why not put something together?” he said.

So Flowers did and now the alumni game is hopefully a staple of summers in the area for the foreseeable future.