This off-season was an important one for perhaps the most important player on the team.

Senior quarterback Will Grier is coming off a season where he somehow matched many of the lofty expectations that had been thrown his way tossing for just short of 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns in a little over ten games of action before breaking his finger.

Admittedly though, even for all the successes, things could have gone much better. Grier will tell you that and certainly his position coach and play caller Jake Spavital will do the same.