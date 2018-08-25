SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Dana Holgorsen knew it was time.

After seven years as the head coach of West Virginia, Holgorsen wanted to get involved with something that could impact Morgantown and the entire state outside of the realm of football.

“It’s time to do something,” he said.

That opportunity came after meeting with former Mountaineers quarterback Jeff Hostetler.

The one-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback, who lives in Morgantown, approached Holgorsen about the idea of supporting WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital to build a new home for the pediatric and maternal services.

It was a cause that was near and dear to Hostettler considering all three of his sons spent time in a children’s hospital and both have been highly active at WVU Medicine Children’s.

Hostetler asked Holgorsen if he could help with raising the $60 million required to construct the new building and while he at first wondered how it would fit into his schedule, he took up the task.

“I said I’ve got kind of a big job, but he said I get all of that just help,” Holgorsen said.

It also continues a tradition started well before Holgorsen got to campus as then head coach Don Nehlen was highly involved with WVU Medicine Children’s. Holgorsen has grown close with the legendary head coach and admires what he’s done on and off the field.

“I just wanted to keep going what he did,” Holgorsen said.

Holgorsen is serving as the chair of the capital campaign, flanked by Hostetler and West Virginia native Steve Antoline as co-chairs, to revolutionize care for children in the state.

The Mountaineers head coach helped raise $50,000 with his now annual walk-the-talk event for the spring game and has been active in attempting to secure more funding in order to spark the campaign.

But with a commitment, it requires time and Holgorsen has scheduled fundraising events at his house multiple times, as well as stops in Wheeling and Clarksburg, among other locations.

That aspect alone was different for Holgorsen as he first battled how he was going to ask many of the same people who donate to the athletic side if they would do the same for the new hospital. But he quickly realized that people have different avenues for giving.

While some want to donate to improve athletics, others want to improve the situation for the kids.

“Spending time at the hospital and creating awareness for why it’s important for the state of West Virginia,” Holgorsen said. “It makes you feel good to be able to help like that. But we’ve got some work to do to make this thing a reality.”