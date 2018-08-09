What are you waiting for because the deal is only around while supplies last!

David Sills’ path to Morgantown opened up long before he had set foot on campus.

We all know Sills’ journey that took him from being a 13-year old quarterback prodigy to a USC verbal commit, then to Morgantown, junior college and back to West Virginia once more, but it was in high school where mutual connections to the Mountaineers began.

Hailing from Wilmington, Delaware, Sills later attended high school at Eastern Christian Academy located in Elkton, Maryland which was started by his father, David Sills IV, and used an online curriculum.

There, he would become teammates with now former West Virginia players Wendell Smallwood and Daikiel Shorts.

“I met Wendell at the training facility in high school. He was well connected with one of the guys that was training there,” Sills said. “Daikiel I met in the Los Angeles airport actually. We were on the same flight to California and we were both doing different camps out there.”

“My dad and his dad ended up talking in the airport. We’ve been pretty much best friends ever since then,” he added.

Both Shorts and Smallwood are two years older than Sills, but the trio developed a strong relationship both on and off the gridiron.

That bond continued even when Shorts and Smallwood entered their freshmen years at West Virginia in 2013, but it wouldn’t be the final time the trio would ever step foot on a football field together.

When things took a turn between Sills and USC after Lane Kiffin was fired, Sills’ interest in the Mountaineers rose as a result of consistent persistence from West Virginia as well as the connections he had with his former teammates.

“We had a great relationship. Obviously both of those guys played a big role into my decision to come to West Virginia. Obviously made it feel like home,” Sills said.

“A lot of people when I was committed to USC--they would give me an offer, but not really recruit me or anything, but West Virginia was pretty consistent,” he later added. “(Shorts and Smallwood) always just really stayed on me about it, so that’s what made it feel pretty much like home.”

Sills’ arrival in Morgantown reunited him back with Shorts and Smallwood for one final season as Smallwood would enter the NFL Draft following the 2015 season and Sills would transfer to El Camino College for one last chance to play quarterback at the division one level.

The only difference between this trio’s lone season in Morgantown and high school playing days was Sills catching passes alongside Shorts and Smallwood instead of throwing the ball to both of them and handing it off to Smallwood.

“When I got here, they were both juniors, so (I) had a season to play with them and it was awesome playing with them,” Sills said.

As Sills enters his final college football season with high expectations after a breakout season last year, he has found himself reunited with three more former high school teammates in USC graduate transfer Kenny Bigelow and freshmen Leddie Brown and Randy Fields.

Sills also served as Brown's host for one of his visits to West Virginia.

“I didn’t play with Leddie or Randy very long because I was a senior when they were freshman,” Sills said.

As the Mountaineers look to live up to high expectations this season, part of that can be accomplished by building team chemistry both on and off the field--something that Sills and his high school teammates did and have the opportunity to do so again, but this time at the college level.

“Kenny, Wendell and Daikiel, we were all just in the same group, we were always hanging out and were basically like a family,” Sills said. “It’s cool to see (and be) playing with these guys again and everything.”