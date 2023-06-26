West Virginia has suffered their first roster loss since the resignation of head coach Bob Huggins as forward Tre Mitchell announced his decision to commit to Kentucky.

Mitchell, 6-foot-9, spent one season in Morgantown after transferring over from Texas and averaged 11.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He initially announced he would be returning for a fifth and final season in Morgantown but entered the transfer portal five days after Huggins resigned from his post.

The Pittsburgh native then scheduled an official visit to Kentucky which he wrapped up Monday afternoon and then announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

"I know you guys will understand, if not today then you will one day. West Virginia will always hold a special place in my heart but it's time to bet on myself," he said.

Mitchell is the first player to exit the program since Josh Eilert was named the interim head coach although two others in guard Joe Toussaint and forward Mohamed Wague are still currently in the transfer portal.

The decision of Mitchell leaves the roster with 12 scholarship players.