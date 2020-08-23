Rome (Ga.) Georgia Highlands College forward Langston Wilson never expected his recruitment to go like this and truthfully didn’t think he’d be recruited at all.

And for good reason as Wilson, 6-foot-9, 190-pounds, didn’t even play organized high school basketball but now after a year at the junior college level has collected close to 40-offers.

“I don’t think anybody really expected it to go like this,” he said.