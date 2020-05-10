Four-star CB Carnell discusses West Virginia football, top three
Indianapolis (In.) Ben Davis cornerback Daylan Carnell has three schools standing out in his recruitment with West Virginia one of those.
Carnell, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, placed West Virginia, Missouri and Purdue as the three program that are sticking out the most to him in large part for many of the same reasons.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news