Four-star CB Dixon looking at WVU
Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain cornerback Johnny Dixon has no shortage of options but things are starting to come into focus with his recruitment as the early signing date approaches.
The Rivals.com four-star prospect holds offers from over 20 programs but with visits to Penn State, South Carolina and now Miami in the books with each of those competing for the talented cornerback prospect.
Among those also in the mix is West Virginia.
