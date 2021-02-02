Four-star CB Pollard excited over West Virginia football offer
Brentwood (Tn). Ravenwood 2022 cornerback Myles Pollard has started to stack up scholarship offers as more and more programs have jumped into the picture of late.
Pollard, 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, has collected offers from Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Penn State, Oregon, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and most recently West Virginia just to name a few.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news