Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy-Louisville offensive lineman John Young never saw his recruitment developing the way that it has to this point.

Young, 6-foot-6, 295-pounds, already has collected offers from an impressive list of schools including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, Mississippi and North Carolina as just a sample of the 25 that have already offered.

Now West Virginia can be added to that list.