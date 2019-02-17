Four-star OL Young receives WVU offer, is a visit next?
Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy-Louisville offensive lineman John Young never saw his recruitment developing the way that it has to this point.
Young, 6-foot-6, 295-pounds, already has collected offers from an impressive list of schools including Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, Mississippi and North Carolina as just a sample of the 25 that have already offered.
Now West Virginia can be added to that list.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news