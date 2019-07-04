Four things that were different during the West Virginia June camp season
The NCAA recruiting dead period is now in full swing but the month of June was a busy one for head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
WVSports.com takes a look back at four things that were different during the June camp season under the new coaching staff and the impact these changes had.
There’s a different structure under the new staff - This is something you would obviously expect with any new coaching staff.
Right from the get-go though, there was just a different feel and structure during West Virginia’s camps this summer which began with a one-day prospect camp on June 2.
A rolling registration which separated campers into groups before the camp began, allowed for a more organized structure of camp. This gave campers the opportunity to take a tour of the program’s facilities and kept everyone on their feet. There were hardly any moments of standing/sitting around as seen in years past.
This was followed by testing and drills, individual position instruction and heavy competition that’s emphasized each and every camp by West Virginia’s coaches.
As seen and reported numerous times, this new coaching staff led by Brown is big on organization, structure and having a set plan and reason for everything they do and we’ve seen just that through the summer camp season.
