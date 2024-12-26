Frazier finds the right mix of factors at West Virginia

Chester Frazier was appreciative for his time spent coaching at his alma mater Illinois. And the success that came with it with two championships in three years and an Elite 8 run in the tournament.

But Frazier wanted an opportunity to further grow in his role in order to prepare him for his next step up the coaching ladder and West Virginia provided that.

“It just needed something that I thought fit me a little bit more. And again, as I continue my journey to be a head coach, I wanted to learn something different,” he said.

It was a chance for Frazier to get back to his East Coast roots considering he’s from Baltimore and as well as work with a head coach in Darian DeVries that he had often watched from afar given how the pair aligned offensively and defensively.

The two had not met each other, but Frazier had done his homework watching Drake games as well as talking to others in the industry.

“He’s a winner, does things the right way. And I heard nothing but glowing remarks from my peers on his coaching style. So it drew me here,” he said.

Combine those two factors and it made the job an attractive position for him when it came open.

“It made a lot of sense when the job came open to make the move,” he said.

On the offensive end, Frazier West Virginia will continue to use a lot of ball movement with good sets and actions. Overall, it will be selfless basketball and they want to get out and play in the open court with the ability to slow it down when they need to. On the defensive end, the Mountaineers will be tough and stingy with a physical and connected brand of basketball which they've shown to date.

Some of the identity of this current team is still developing but the team is competing at a higher level than when the team first arrived and roles are starting to be established.

“I think connectivity has been the biggest piece. They’re getting along, they love each other and they’re playing hard. And that’s the only thing you can ask as a new group with so many new guys,” he said.