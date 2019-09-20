Offensive center Briason Mays was understandably nervous before his first college start.

His position coach Matt Moore shared those feelings – but for a different reason.

After misfiring on only a single snap throughout the week of practice leading up to the North Carolina State game, Mays was wildly spraying the ball in pre-game warmups. The veteran offensive line coach counted at least four snaps fired over the head of the quarterback without any pressure in his face.

Snapping is the most essential part of playing the position and was the one area which had held Mays back in the first place as he struggled with putting the ball in the right spot consistently. Moore had seen this before and was hoping that it was not a rerun of his time during camp.

Had he regressed due to the pressure of the situation? Was he on an emotional high?

Regardless, Moore had to find out and try to bring him back to an even keel.

So Moore approached Mays and simply told him to relax, all while attempting to hold back his own nervousness which he feared might be written across his face.

“Trying to reassure him. I was hoping I didn’t have that nervous look on my face,” Moore said.

Turns out, Moore is a pretty good actor.

“I was definitely amped up in pre-game but he talked to me and said do what you do,” he said.

Mays certainly did that after he calmed down from his pre-game rush and took to the field. The redshirt freshman seemed to all but answer the concerns that West Virginia had with the center position through the first two games. It’s often said that the third time is a charm and it took three games with three different players but the Mountaineers finally found results.

West Virginia rushed for 173 yards with Mays seizing his opportunity in the middle of the offensive line. It wasn’t a perfect effort by any means, but one that he can build upon going forward.

“It was pretty nerve racking at first but after that first play everything calmed down. I can definitely say I was nervous,” Mays said of his performance.

But where did this unlikely rapid ascension up the depth chart come from?

Well, in short it took a lot of work in a short period of time.

That consistency Mays finally found snapping the ball certainly didn’t come overnight. It took a lot of work on his own, as well as with quarterback teammate Trey Lowe going through the motions in the hallway of their shared apartment over and over.

“He probably gets tired of me,” Mays said.

The young center had to adjust to the position after playing tackle in high school and then reevaluate how he held the ball and his landmarks. That meant focusing on when and how to release the ball. He understood if he wanted to see the field, those areas had to improve. So he did just that.

Then came the opportunity with Chase Behrndt and Josh Sills both struggling in the role so Mays had a chance to make his move up the depth chart. He didn’t let it pass him by as he now had a re-worked snap to go with a better understanding of the game and the fundamentals to play at this level.

“His snaps have gotten considerably better,” Moore said.

Mays also did his role in tempo by getting set and allowing the Mountaineers to use that against the Wolfpack. He also demonstrated that he understood the communication aspect to playing the position as well by knowing the points and getting the calls dished out across the front.

“It’s easy to yell but knowing what to yell is the more important thing,” Mays said.

Mays even made his mark with his blocking with a vicious punctuation on the game with a pancake five-yards into the end zone on the final Leddie Brown touchdown of the game. The play was something far removed from the demeanor of the soft-spoken linemen off the field but a taste of his edge.

“That’s Briason. He’s not that type of person. He’s quiet and keeps to himself but when he gets on the field he turns into an animal,” the touchdown scoring Brown said.

He came in expecting to play most of the game and didn’t miss a single snap. Now, the question becomes is Mays ready to make this past week’s performance a building block moving ahead. One solid showing a career will not make and that’s something he fully understands.

Mays will have to play with better pad level moving forward as well as improving in other departments.

But if his rise is any indication, Mays will be willing to put in the work to do it.

“I come from a small town in Tennessee. A bunch of hard-working people. We don’t really say a whole lot we just do what we do and get our job done,” Mays said.