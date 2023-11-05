In a room stacked with talent, freshman running back Jahiem White was unsure what his role would become, but to this point he's been a welcomed addition to the West Virginia offense and he seems to become more comfortable as each game passes.

White started the season without appearing in the first game and then burst for 110 yards and a touchdown against Duquesne. Now the young ball carrier has cemented a role as the lighting to other's thunder in the WVU backfield.

With the thunder being fellow sophomore running back CJ Donaldson, White has been more efficient than his counterpart with not nearly as many carries and across two games thus far, he's gone for over 100 yards and continues to gain confidence.

"I'm seeing a lot, it’s slowing down. I'm going to film with Coach [Chad] Scott, going back and forth with it learning the pickups, the blitz pickups, has helped," White said.

Against BYU on Saturday, White saw the most touches in his young career and made the most by continuing his efficient running style. Not only did the Mountaineers average 7.5 yards per play against the Cougars as a team, White finished with an outstanding 9.1 yards per carry.

Another aspect you see in White's game is the chunk running that elevates his yards per carry. Since every run play to White seems to be explosive, the freshman from Pennsylvania is able to work in chunks and create big plays for the WVU offense, including two 32-yard carries against the Cougars.

White ended the night by leading the Mountaineers in rushing in the 37-7 victory, accumulating 16 total carries for 146 yards. However, he was unable to get into the endzone to add on to his two touchdowns on the season.

"I'm upset I didn't score," White said. "I should have scored with that one on one with the safety but I let him tackle me."

Head coach Neal Brown accounted for White's strong performances after the win and he said that White's on the right track to becoming a special player for the Mountaineers despite the challenges that come as a freshman player in college football.

"This game is really hard to play as a true freshman," Brown said. "There is a reason we don’t see a whole lot. The guys we’ve had, they’re usually pretty special. He [White] has a chance to be pretty special. If he continues to do the things that continue to be great, he's going to be a great one. He’s learned how to practice and prepare and he's earned these opportunities."

White's own signal caller, junior Garrett Greene, has seen just how much more comfortable he's become at this point in the season.

"Jahiem [White] is coming into his own," Greene said.

Not only has White become more comfortable with the game around him but he's produced huge and more important efficient performances on the field. To highlight White's best performances outside of the aforementioned breakout performance against the Dukes, the freshman tailback averaged 9.2 yards per carry on five rushes in the win over TCU for 46 yards.

Then, four weeks later White would break off 85 and a touchdown on only nine carries against the UCF Knights, pairing with Donaldson for one of the season's strongest rushing performances.

Leading up to Saturday's matchup with BYU, White put together his strongest performance of the season, and this opportunity to play more and see more touches is something he said he's worked for.

"I've been waiting for this moment because I'm humble, I keep my composure in everything I do and when it's my time to play, I go and show it," White said.

White says that this confidence and growth comes from the hard work alongside his coaching staff and the time they've spent together but the whole running back room makes hard work in practice a priority.

"We really like to put in the work, that's all it is at practice," White said. "Coach [Neal] Brown, Coach [Chad] Scott, they’re on us with what we do at practice and we just try to work hard and don’t let up."