West Virginia is losing 55 combined games of experience to the transfer portal at the safety spot.

That is hard to replace, especially considering that there were 22 starts between Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts that won’t be on the roster next fall.

The third player EJ Brown was mostly used on special teams but the lack of experience still doesn’t help matters. The good news is that if there was ever going to be a year to have this sort of attrition the Mountaineers could be somewhat equipped to handle it with the freshmen class coming into focus.