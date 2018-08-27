From the WVU players: What’s your sales pitch to get recruits to WVU?
The West Virginia season opener against Tennessee is quickly approaching so WVSports.com asked the players a series of questions about the team and the program.
In today’s edition, we polled a collection of players on what they would tell prospective prospects about West Virginia if it was their job to recruit them.
Here’s their answers.
Redshirt senior quarterback Will Grier: "I think first off when you just talk outside football this is just an unbelievable opportunity. Being at West Virginia, this whole state is behind you from the standpoint that this is the football team in West Virginia and there is a lot of passion surrounding this football program. Every Saturday is special.
