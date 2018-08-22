From the WVU players: Who are this year's team leaders?
The West Virginia season opener against Tennessee is quickly approaching so WVSports.com asked the players a series of questions about the team and the program.
In today’s edition, we polled a collection of players on who they believe are the leaders on this year's Mountaineers football team.
Here’s their answers.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news