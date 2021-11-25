Game Preview: West Virginia football at Kansas

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (5-6) is playing for bowl eligibility when the Mountaineers travel to close the regular season at Kansas (2-9). WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his third season atop the West Virginia football program with a record of 16-17. Overall, Brown has a 51-33 record as a head coach.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--The Mountaineers are 9-1 in games played on Nov. 27, including 2-1 away from home. The last time WVU played on that date was in 2009 (Pitt/H/W 19-16).

--West Virginia is 3-1 all-time in Lawrence.

--West Virginia is now 152-140-1 in nationally televised games.

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field); Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box); Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field); Jordan Lesley (DC-OLB/Field); ShaDon Brown (Co-DC-DBs/Field); Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field); Andrew Jackson (DL/Field); Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box); Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field); Dontae Wright (S/Press Box).

--West Virginia is is 94-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

--The Mountaineers have gone to a bowl game in 17 of the last 19 years. West Virginia is one of 15 power five schools to accomplish that feat along with Georgia (19), Oklahoma (19), Wisconsin (19), Clemson (18), Florida (18), Florida State (18), LSU (18), Ohio State (18), Oklahoma State (18), Virginia Tech (18), Alabama (17), Auburn (17), Iowa (17) and Oregon (17).

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 205-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--The Mountaineer defense ranks No. 19 nationally in first-down defense (193), No. 29 in third-down defense (.345), No. 30 in red zone defense (.769), No. 33 in fewest penalties (5.27) and No. 38 in rushing defense (133.2). The WVU defense has registered 75 tackles for loss, averaging 6.8 tackles for loss per game. The defense is ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 and No. 18 nationally in the category.

--Over the last seven years, West Virginia has produced 136 takeaways, ranking No. 39 nationally and No. 21 among Power Five schools.

--The 2021 roster currently consists of 108 players from 20 different states, Washington D.C. (1) and four foreign countries: Canada (3), Finland (1), Sweden (1) and The Netherlands (1).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2021 season shows that the Mountaineers have run 769 plays, 375 on the ground and 394 through the air.

--The rushing game has totaled 1,277 yards, an average of 3.4 yards per carry and 17 touch- downs. The passing attack has totaled 2,908 yards, 16 touchdowns and an average of 11.4 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 4,185 yards of total offense, 33 touch- downs, an average of 5.4 yards per play and an average of 26.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 87 first downs by the run and 134 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 116.1 yards per game on the ground, 264.4 yards per game passing and 380.5 yards per game of total offense.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 337 plays and have gained 1,850 yards for a 5.5 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 250 plays for 1,358 yards and a 5.4 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 159 plays for 850 yards and a 5.3 average gain. West Virginia has run 23 plays on fourth down for 127 yards and a 5.5 average.

--WVU’s touchdowns have come 13 times on first down (8 rush/5 pass), nine times on second down (4 rush/5 pass), nine times on third down (5 rush/4 pass) and two touchdowns on fourth down (0 rush/2 pass).

--Sixteen true freshmen have played for the Mountaineers in 2021: Caden Biser (LB), Aubrey Burks (S), Will Crowder (QB), Treylan Davis (TE), Brayden Dudley (DL), Justin Johnson Jr. (RB), Davis Mallinger (S), Saint McLeod (S), Wyatt Milum (OL), Kaden Prather (WR), Cam Rice (DL), Tomas Rimac (OL), Hammond Russell IV (DL), Edward Vesterinen (DL), Victor Wikstrom (TE) and Andrew Wilson-Lamp (CB).