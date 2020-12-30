WVSports - Game Preview: West Virginia football vs. Army

In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (5-4) will square off against Army (9-2) in the 62nd Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--Neal Brown is in his second season atop the West Virginia football program after a 5-7 campaign in his first year. Overall, Brown has a 45-27 record as a head coach and is now 10-11 during his tenure with the Mountaineers.

--West Virginia is 15th all-time in wins.

--West Virginia is 16-19 all-time in the month of December. The Mountaineers have made a bowl appearance in 17 of the past 19 years. The Mountaineers are 15-22 all-time in bowl games and 0-2 in the Liberty Bowl.

--This is the first Bowl Game under head coach Neal Brown. It is his fourth overall as a head coach after taking Troy to three.

--This is the 284th nationally broadcast game for the program. The Mountaineers are 148-134-1 in those previous contests.

--West Virginia is ranked No. 5 in the nation in total defense (297.2), No. 9 in passing defense (171.0), No. 22 in scoring defense (20.4), No. 24 in rushing defense (126.2) and interceptions (10) and No. 26 in passing efficiency defense (121.72).

--The offense is ranked No. 21 nationally in red-zone offense (.909), No. 24 in passing offense (285.8), No. 25 in completion percentage (.657), No. 32 in fewest interceptions thrown (3), No. 35 in total offense (442.6) and No. 37 in first-down offense (184).

--West Virginia has not allowed more than 200 yards passing in nine of its past 11 games

--Coaching staff assignments: Matt Moore (AHC-OL/Field), Gerad Parker (OC-WR/Press Box), Chad Scott (Co-OC-RB/Field), Jordan Lesley (Defensive Lead-DL/Field), Jahmile Addae (Defensive Lead-CB/Field), Jeff Koonz (ST Coordinator-ILB/Field), Jeff Casteel (OLB/Press Box), Sean Reagan (QB/Press Box), Travis Trickett (TE-IR/Field), Dontae Wright (S/Press Box)

--West Virginia is 93-14 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle.

-The 2020 roster currently consists of 100 players from 21 different states, Washington D.C. and two foreign countries: Canada (2) and The Netherlands (1). Leading the way is West Virginia (23), followed by Pennsylvania (11), Florida (9), Ohio (8), Georgia (7), Alabama (5), North Carolina (5), Virginia (4), Maryland (4), California (3), Delaware (3), New Jersey (3), Michigan (2), Missouri (2), Texas (2), Illinois (1), Kentucky (1), Nevada (1), New York (1) and Tennessee (1).

--There are 25 players that have already graduated playing in this game, that is tied for the highest total in all of college football with Alabama.

--In 2020 the makeup of the offensive roster includes 12 true freshmen, 10 redshirt freshmen, three sophomores, 11 redshirt sophomores, five juniors, five redshirt juniors and seven redshirt seniors.

--WVU’s total offensive personnel for 2020 includes five quarterbacks, eight running backs, 17 wide receivers, four tight ends/fullbacks and 19 offensive linemen.

--In 2020 the makeup of the defensive roster includes 10 freshmen, 11 redshirt freshmen, four sophomores, three redshirt sophomores, four juniors, eight redshirt juniors, two seniors and nine redshirt seniors.

--WVU’s total defensive personnel for 2020 includes 14 defensive linemen, nine linebackers, 11 cornerbacks, two spears, five bandits and 10 safeties

--Since 1980, West Virginia is 205-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 65-6 when hitting the 40-point plateau, and WVU is 195-6 all-time when scoring at least 40 or more points in a game.

--A total of 15 true freshmen have played for West Virginia during the 2020 season: Sam Brown (WR), Lanell Carr (DL), Jairo Faverus (SP), Garrett Greene (QB), Charles Finley (TE), Zach Frazier (OL), Sean Martin (DL), Chris Mayo (OL), Akheem Mesidor (DL), Daryl Porter Jr. (CB), Taurus Simmons (BAN), Reese Smith (WR), A'Varius Sparrow (RB), James Thomas (LB) and Jordan White (OL).

-- Over the last five years, West Virginia has produced 125 takeaways, good for No. 25 nationally and tied for No. 14 among Power 5 schools.

--West Virginia has run a total of 690 plays, 331 on the ground and 359 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 1,309 yards, an average of 4.0 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,495 yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 10.8 yards per completion.

--Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,804 yards of total offense, 28 touchdowns, an average of 5.5 yards per play and an average of 26.8 points per game.

--The Mountaineers offense has gained 71 first downs by the run and 111 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 145.4 yards per game on the ground, 277.2 yards per game passing and 422.7 yards per game of total offense.