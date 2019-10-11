In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia will looking to get back to its winning ways by hosting Iowa State in Morgantown and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 6-6 in games played Oct. 12. The was time West Virginia played on Oct. 12 was a 40-0 win over Rutgers in 2002.

--The Mountaineers have 14 sacks on the year, good for second in the Big 12 and No. 30 nationally.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 88-13 since 2002. The program has forced at least one turnover in 14 straight games.

--West Virginia is allowing 28.8 points per game while scoring 26.2. The Cyclones are averaging 37.6 points per game through 5 contests.

--Since 1999, West Virginia has 23 wins over ranked teams.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 19 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Noah Guzman (S), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Briason Mays (OL), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S) and Winston Wright (WR). A total of six of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 149 plays and gained 677 yards for a 4.5 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 116 plays for 681 yards and a 5.9 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 77 plays for 367 yards and a 4.8 average gain. West Virginia has run 5 plays on fourth down in 2019 for 42 yards and an average gain of 8.4 per play.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 347 plays, 155 coming on the ground and 192 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 525 yards for an average of 3.4 yards per carry and 7 touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 1,242 yards, 9 touchdowns and an average of 9.9 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 1,767 yards of total offense, 16 touchdowns, an average of 5.1 yards per play and an average of 26.2 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 32 first downs by the run and 57 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 105.0 yards per game on the ground, 248.4 yards per game passing and 353.4 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior guard Josh Sills and sophomore defensive end Taijh Alston as both have undergone season ending surgery.