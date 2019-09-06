In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia hits the road for the first time under Neal Brown with a trip to Missouri and WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--During this decade West Virginia is 28-11 in non-conference games and that mark is 8-10 on the road. Since 2000, the Mountaineers are 22-21 on the road in such games.

--The Mountaineers are 26-25-2 against the SEC.

--West Virginia is 3-2 on games played Sept. 7 with the latest being a 6-7 loss to Oklahoma in 2013.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 87-13 since 2002. The program has forced at least one turnover in 12 straight games.

--Offensive lineman Chase Behrndt has a unique connection to Missouri as he is the only signee in the history of the program from the state.

--West Virginia has 14 fifth-year seniors and 13 players that have already graduated tied for sixth out of all power five programs.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--There are 15 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), George Campbell (WR), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Josh Growden (P), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL) and Tykee Smith (S). A total of four of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 24 plays and gained 85 yards for a 3.5 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 23 plays for 95 yards and a 4.2 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 18 plays for 106 yards and a 5.8 average gain. West Virginia has run one play on fourth down in 2019 for eight yards and a 8.0 average.

-- Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 66 plays, 24 coming on the ground and 42 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 34 yards for an average of 1.4 yards per carry and no touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 260 yards, two touchdowns and an average of 9.6 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 294 yards of total offense, two touchdowns, an average of 4.5 yards per play and an average of 20.0 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained two first downs by the run and 11 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 34.0 yards per game on the ground, 260.0 yards per game passing and 294.0 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia has 14 players serving on the leadership council with QB Austin Kendall, QB Jack Allison, RB Kennedy McKoy, RB Martell Pettaway, WR T.J. Simmons, OL Josh Sills, OL Colton McKivitz, DL Reese Donahue, LB Dylan Tonkery, LB Josh Chandler, S Sean Mahone, CB Keith Washington, S Dante Bonamico and K Evan Staley making up the list.