In this game preview, we dive into numbers and notes, a depth chart, our video preview of the game as well as where to can watch the contest.

West Virginia (4-7) will head to TCU (5-6) to close the 2019 season. WVSports.com offers a look at some key elements of the match up to get you ready for kick off.

NUMBERS AND NOTES:

--West Virginia is 202-22-1 when scoring 30 or more points in a game.

--West Virginia is 7-3 in games played on Nov. 29, including 3-1 on the road. The last time WVU played on Nov. 29 was in 2014 at Iowa State (W, 37-24)

--West Virginia is 266-184-19 all-time in November. The program is 20-16 since 2010 and 10-5 on the road.

--The Mountaineers are 2-2 against Oklahoma State in Morgantown.

--West Virginia is 112th nationally in scoring offense at 20.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are 118th in total offense at 329.0 yards per game. At only 72.1 yards per game, West Virginia is 129th in rushing offense through 11 games on the schedule.

--The Mountaineers have 31 sacks on the year, good for second in the Big 12 and No. 27 nationally.

--When West Virginia wins the turnover battle the Mountaineers are 89-14 since 2002.

--Since 1999, West Virginia has 24 wins over ranked teams.

--Coaching alignments are: Co-OC/OL Matt Moore (field), Co-OC/RB Chad Scott (field), QB Sean Reagan (box), WR Xavier Dye (field), TE Travis Trickett (box), DC Vic Koenning (field), DL Jordan Lesley (field), ILB-ST Blake Seiler (box), OLB Al Pogue (field), DB Jahmile Addae (box).

--West Virginia has played 22 freshmen this season.

--There are 26 Mountaineers who have seen their first WVU action during the 2019 season: Taijh Alston (DL), T.J. Banks (TE), Jared Bartlett (LB), George Campbell (WR), Jarret Doege (QB), Randy Fields Jr. (WR), Nicktroy Fortune (CB), James Gmiter (OL), Josh Growden (P), Noah Guzman (S), John Hughes (OL), Jordan Jefferson (DL), Ali Jennings (WR), Reuben Jones (DL), Austin Kendall (QB), Kerry Martin Jr. (S), Tony Mathis (RB), Briason Mays (OL), Tae Mayo (CB), Naim Muhammad (S), Mike O’Laughlin (TE), Sean Ryan (WR), Blaine Scott (OL), Tykee Smith (S), Junior Uzebu (OL), and Winston Wright (WR). A total of 10 of those were true freshmen.

--On first down, the Mountaineers have run 306 plays and gained 1,537 yards for a 5.0 average. On second down, the Mountaineers have run 236 plays for 1,178 yards and a 5.0 average. On third down, the Mountaineers have run 166 plays for 801 yards and a 4.8 average gain. West Virginia has run 18 plays on fourth down for 103 yards and a 5.7 average.

--West Virginia touchdowns have come seven times on first down (1 rushing/6 passing), five times on second down (1 rushing/4 passing), 12 times on third down (5 rushing/7 passing) and two times on fourth down (0 rushing/2 passing).

--Breaking down the West Virginia offensive numbers for the 2019 season shows that the Mountaineers have run a total of 726 plays, 307 on the ground and 419 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 793 yards, an average of 2.6 yards per carry and seven touchdowns. The passing attack has totaled 2,826 yards, 19 touchdowns and an average of 10.5 yards per completion. Combine the two and the Mountaineers have turned in 3,619 yards of total offense, 26 touchdowns, an average of 5.0 yards per play and an average of 21.0 points per game.

--Deeper analysis shows that the Mountaineer offense has gained 59 first downs by the run and 121 via the pass. On average, West Virginia has totaled 72.1 yards per game on the ground, 256.9 yards per game passing and 329.0 yards per game of total offense.

--West Virginia will be without redshirt junior guard Josh Sills, sophomore defensive end Taijh Alston, redshirt sophomore linebacker Vandarius Cowan, senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and safety Josh Norwood as each have undergone surgery. In the case of Sills, Alston, Norwood, Cowan and Qualls that was the season ending variety.

--Senior running back Martell Pettaway is expected to redshirt after appearing in four games at the start of the season.