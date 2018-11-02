SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

Series: West Virginia leads 4-3 Last meeting: 2017: WVU 14 UT 28 Television: 3:30 p.m., FOX, Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), Jenny Taft (sideline)

No. 13 West Virginia (6-1, 4-1) will travel to No. 17 Texas (6-2, 5-1) in a critical matchup in the Big 12 Conference that will start a loaded backend to the Mountaineers’ schedule. After a 58-14 dismantling of Baylor the Mountaineers will head to Darrell K. Royal Stadium for a game that could be pivotal in eventually determining which of the two teams could end up in the Big 12 Conference Championship game. Texas is coming off a 38-35 loss on the road to Oklahoma State in a game where the Longhorns battled back but fell just short. Texas is led by second-year head coach Tom Herman who has amassed a 13-8 record during his time with the Longhorns and a 35-12 mark during his four seasons as a head coach. During that time, Herman has a 10-4 record against teams that are perched inside the top 25 including a 3-0 mark this year. Under Herman, Texas dropped their opening game to Maryland but had won six straight before falling to Oklahoma State. That put the Longhorns in the top 25 for six consecutive weeks, the first time that’s occurred since the 2012 campaign in Austin. The Texas offense is averaging just over 31 points per contest rolling up over 400 yards per contest while only allowing 24.9 points per game on the defensive side of the ball. Sophomore Sam Ehlinger returns to lead the Texas offense and is a dual-threat option that has accounted for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns to this point in the season. It was Ehlinger that quarterbacked the Longhorns last season in a 28-14 upset win over West Virginia completing 12-19 passes for 136 yards and a score while rushing for 68 more yards. Per the norm, Texas will use a number of running backs with graduate transfer Tre Watson rushing for 346 yards and a pair of scores while the leading rusher is Keaontay Ingram with 455 yards and two touchdowns as well. Ehlinger is third on the team in that department with 277 yards but his 8 touchdown runs are more than the rest of the team combined. At wide receiver the two biggest threats are quite literally the biggest players on the field in towering options Collin Johnson (46 catches for 628 and 5 touchdowns) and Lil’Jordan Humphrey (46 catches for 645 yards and four scores). Both are moved around the formation and have the ability to not only high point the ball but separate with their speed down the field. Texas has experience on the defensive side and brings a multiple attack under coordinator Todd Orlando. The Longhorns are especially stout against the run allowing only 133.3 yards per game, pacing them as the No. 37th ranked attack nationally in that regard. The Longhorns are led in tackles by linebacker Gary Johnson with 56 stops, while five others in the secondary have at least 30 on the year as Texas will use their safeties much like Iowa State does. This will be the seventh meeting between the two schools as members of the Big 12 Conference with the previous games evened at three apiece. The Mountaineers do hold a 2-1 advantage in Austin however, including the first meeting and only between the two as ranked teams in 2012. In last season’s loss, West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was injured attempting to score and would miss the final two games of the season as he recovered from surgery. Grier will be available for this game however and it is the second time that the Mountaineers have played a ranked team this year on the road after beating Texas Tech earlier in the season. The game is scheduled to be televised at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

West Virginia Depth Chart: OFFENSE: QB: 7 Will Grier, (r-Sr.), 17 Jack Allison, (r-So.) RB: 4 Kennedy McKoy (Jr.) or 32 Martell Pettaway (Jr.) or 20 Alec Sinkfield (r-Fr) or 4 Leddie Brown (Fr.) FB: 42 Logan Thimons, (r-So.), 41 Elijah Drummond, (r-So.) TE/H: 88 Trevon Wesco, (r-Sr.), 84 Jovani Haskins, (r-So.) X WR: 8 Marcus Simms, (Jr.), 82 Dominique Maiden, (Sr.) Y WR: 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.), 16 William Crest, (r-Sr.) Z WR: 13 David Sills V, (Sr.), 1 T.J. Simmons, (r-So.) LT: 55 Yodny Cajuste, (r-Sr.), 72 Kelby Wickline, (r-Jr.) LG: 73 Josh Sills, (r-So.), 57 Michael Brown, (r-Jr.) C: 79 Matt Jones, (r-Jr.), 78 Jacob Buccigrossi, (r-So.) RG: 65 Isaiah Hardy, (Sr.), 58 Joe Brown, (r-Jr.) RT: 53 Colton McKivitz, (r-Jr.), 76 Chase Behrndt, (r-So.)

DEFENSE: DE: 5 Ezekiel Rose, (Sr.) or 46 Reese Donahue, (Jr.) NT: 40 Kenny Bigelow, (Sr.), 56 Darius Stills, (So.) DE: 12 Jabril Robinson, (r-Sr.), 55 Dante Stills, (Fr.) SAM LB: 9 JoVanni Stewart, (Jr.), 17 Exree Loe, (r-Fr.) MIKE LB: 10 Dylan Tonkery, (r-So.), 34 Shea Campbell, (r-Jr.) WILL LB: 11 David Long, Jr. (r-Jr.), 35 Josh Chandler, (Fr.) SPUR: 6 Dravon Askew-Henry, (r-Sr.), 26 Deamonte Lindsay, (r-Jr.) BS: 16 Toyous Avery, (r-Sr.), 39 Dante Bonamico, (r-So.) FS: 2 Kenny Robinson, (So.), 29 Sean Mahone, (r-So.) LCB: 28 Keith Washington, (r-Jr.), 24 Hakeem Bailey, (r-Jr.) RCB: 4 Josh Norwood, (Jr.), 1 Derrek Pitts, (So.)

SPECIAL TEAMS: K: 30 Evan Staley (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.) P: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.) LS: 64 Rex Sunahara, (r-Jr.), 51 Kyle Poland, (r-So.) H: 15 Billy Kinney, (r-Sr.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.) KO: 30 Evan Staley, (r-So.), 43 Luke Hogan, (r-So.) PR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.), 13 David Sills, V, (Sr.) KOR: 8 Marcus Simms (Jr.) 12 Gary Jennings, Jr., (Sr.)

NOTES: --This year marks the 127th year of West Virginia football with the Mountaineers currently sitting in 14th place all-time in wins in college football. --West Virginia is 14-13 in October under head coach Dana Holgorsen and 8-4 on the road. --West Virginia is 4-3 all-time against Texas. --Since 2000, West Virginia is 118-15 when scoring more than 30 points and 61-4 when scoring more than 40 points in a game. --The Mountaineers are 85-11 since 2002 when winning the turnover battle. --In the Holgorsen era, WVU has produced 89 games with 300 or more yards, 69 games with 400 or more yards, 38 games with more than 500 yards and 18 with more than 600 yards. --Under Holgorsen West Virginia has scored 30 or more points in 64 games, 40 or more points in 33 games, 50 or more points in 12 games and 60 or more points three times. --West Virginia is just one of four power five teams to rank in the top 30 in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Mountaineers are 16th nationally at 39.9 points per game and 23th nationally allowing only 19.6 points per game. --West Virginia is No. 4 nationally in tackles for loss with 9.3 per game. --West Virginia has won 20 consecutive games when leading at halftime and is 47-6 under Holgorsen. --The 2018 roster consists of 122 players from 22 different states. --A total of 25 players have seen their first on-the-field action at West Virginia: Jack Allison (QB), Charlie Benton (LB), Kenny Bigelow (DL), E.J. Brown (S), Joe Brown (OL), Leddie Brown (RB), Jacob Buccigrossi (OL), Shea Campbell (LB), Josh Chandler (LB), Zach Davis (OL), Isaiah Esdale (WR), Jovani Haskins (TE), Luke Hogan (K), Ricky Johns (WR), Exree Loe (LB), Rashon Lusane (S), Josh Norwood (CB), Jabril Robinson (DL), T.J. Simmons (WR), Alec Sinkfield (RB), Dante Stills (DL), Brenon Thrift (DL), Tyler Thurmond (OL), Keith Washington (CB), Brady Watson (RB) --Coaching staff assignments: AHC/DC/LB Tony Gibson (field), OC/QB Jake Spavital (field), CB Doug Belk (press box), WR Tyron Carrier (field), S Matt Caponi (field), TE/FB Dan Gerberry (press box), RB Marquel Blackwell (field), LB/ST Mark Scott (press box), DL Bruce Tall (press box), OL Joe Wickline (field) --West Virginia has run a total of 459 plays, 232 on the ground and 227 through the air. The rushing game has totaled 1,035 yards for an average of 4.5 yards per carry and nine touchdowns. The passing game was accounted for 2,319 yards and 26 touchdowns. The offense is averaging 7.3 yards per play. --West Virginia has gained 55 first downs by the run and 95 via the pass. The Mountaineers are averaging 147.9 yards per game on the ground and 331.3 through the air for 479.1 yards of total offense. Injuries/Suspensions: Sophomore defensive back Derrek Pitts is likely out with a knee injury. Redshirt sophomore linebacker Charlie Benton will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a knee injury against Tennessee in the season opener. Senior linebacker Quondarius Qualls and redshirt sophomore linebacker Brendan Ferns are out for some time with ACL injuries sustained in the spring but are expected to return at some point this season. Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jake Long will be out for an unspecified amount of time with a broken wrist but also is expected to return. Two true freshmen in tight end Mike O’Laughlin (ACL) and Dillon Spalding (ankle) will miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery.

POINTS TO CLICK: --Keep Ehlinger in check. The Texas offense is going to run through Ehlinger who not only can throw the football but is a threat to run it at any point as well. The challenge for the Mountaineers is going to be not only to frustrate him when he throws the ball but when he has a chance to make plays happen with his feet as well. A true dual-threat, Ehlinger has thrown for 1,817 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 277 yards and eight more scores on the ground. He led the Longhorns in passing and rushing last season and is well on his way to a much better 2018. How West Virginia keeps him from impacting the game will go a long way toward deciding the results in this one. --Handle the road. The road has been an uneven journey so far this year with a win over Texas Tech where West Virginia had to hold on late and a 30-14 beat down by Iowa State. Texas is a perfect 4-0 at home this season and obviously the Mountaineers are going to have to change that if they want to make a play for a possible Big 12 championship game appearance. The good news is historically, the Mountaineers are 2-1 in Austin since joining the Big 12 and have handled the environment before but how this team gets out the gates against a Longhorns team that will be anxious to prove itself could be telling. The crowd will only play a huge role at the beginning and possibly at the end, but the Mountaineers are hoping that they can take that second part out of the equation. --Run the ball when it’s needed. West Virginia has struggled to establish the run at times this season and especially has had some difficulties when given light boxes. Texas can do many of the same things that Iowa State did from a coverage aspect so it means that the Mountaineers have to establish the run and be able to move the sticks on the ground. If Texas does elect to drop back and try to force the Mountaineers to move the football methodically down the field, the challenge will be to block up front and then make some people miss at the running back spots to stay ahead of the chains. That was a clear issue on the road at Iowa State and will be put to the test again. --Special teams. Just go ahead and take out a space for this point every week, because it’s going to be there. Special teams have been much improved this season but it’s always a factor in determining the outcome of games and the Mountaineers will need to continue to play well there. --Turnovers. Texas doesn’t turn the ball over. In fact, the Longhorns have had four turnover free games this season and even had gone almost 300 plays without one before a third quarter interception against Baylor. That means that taking care of the football is of the utmost importance especially on the road as West Virginia is already facing that element in this match up. When the Mountaineers win the turnover battle good things tend to happen and if they can force some miscues by the Longhorns it could go a long way to cementing that case in Austin.