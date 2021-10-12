Geno Smith thrust into action in NFL's Week 5
When his number was called on Thursday, Geno Smith was ready.
After starting quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a hand injury on the previous possession, the Seattle Seahawks turned to their long-time backup.
Smith, who has been the team's No. 2 quarterback since 2019, connected with wide receiver D.K. Metcalf for a 23-yard touchdown pass on his first offensive drive, capping an 11-play, 98-yard possession.
Minutes later, with the Rams holding a one-possession lead, Smith looked to put the Seahawks ahead. However, his first pass was intercepted after intended wide receiver Tyler Lockett fell to the ground while running his route.
The Rams added a field goal, and would go on to win, 26-17. Smith threw for 131 yards on 10-of-17 passing, connecting on a touchdown and an interception. He added 23 rushing yards on three carriers.
After the game, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised his reserve quarterback.
"Geno did a really, really good job, very much in command," Carroll said. "We were able to do all kinds of things with him out there. He handled all the communications beautifully and played really well. We had a chance to win a football game."
Smith told reporters postgame that, now in his ninth NFL season, he knew his number could be called at any time.
"One thing about me is I always prepare like I'm going to play," Smith told reporters after the game. "You never know what can happen, I've been around long enough to know that. [I've] just been preparing, been ready. Studying the heck out of the call sheet. I like to feel like a coach when I'm out there, so when I got my opportunity, really wasn't too much to it. Just wanted to go out there and try to get a win."
Numerous outlets reported that Wilson underwent surgery on Friday, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that there was a "realistic chance" that Wilson would return in four weeks.
The only other quarterback on the Seahawks' active roster, Smith is expected to be the team's starter until the eight-time Pro Bowler is able to return.
Smith wasn't the only former Mountaineer playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 5:
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Totaled 54 yards on five receptions in a 37-19 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played 64 snaps in a 25-22 loss to the Houston Texans.
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Did not play.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played 69 offensive snaps in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Totaled five tackles in a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Elevated from the practice squad prior to the 27-19 win over the Denver Broncos, but only played two defensive snaps.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Led team with 12 tackles, including one for loss, in a 37-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 71 snaps in a 25-22 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Played 33 snaps in a 27-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Collected five tackles in a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Did not play.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Rasul Douglas, CB, Arizona Cardinals
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints
----------
