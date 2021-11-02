Geno, Tavon reconnect in Week 8 matchup

One of the most explosive combos in WVU football history was on the same field this week, but playing for different teams.

Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tavon Austin went their separate ways in the 2013 NFL Draft, leaving their days at Milan Puskar Stadium in the past.

The two met on an NFL field on Sunday as Smith's Seattle Seahawks downed Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-7.

Smith went 20-of-24 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Austin hauled in one reception for five yards.

Following the game, the pair got together for a jersey swap,