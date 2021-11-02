Geno, Tavon reconnect in Week 8 matchup
One of the most explosive combos in WVU football history was on the same field this week, but playing for different teams.
Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver Tavon Austin went their separate ways in the 2013 NFL Draft, leaving their days at Milan Puskar Stadium in the past.
The two met on an NFL field on Sunday as Smith's Seattle Seahawks downed Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars, 31-7.
Smith went 20-of-24 passing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, while Austin hauled in one reception for five yards.
Following the game, the pair got together for a jersey swap,
Austin and Smith weren't the only former Mountaineers playing in the NFL this weekend. The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 8:
Tavon Austin, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: Totaled five yards on one reception.
Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Played five snaps on field goal team in a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Rasul Douglas, CB, Green Bay Packers: Tallied nine tackles, one interception and two defended passes in a 24-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Tony Fields, LB, Cleveland Browns: Played 13 special teams snaps in a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Mark Glowinski, OG, Indianapolis Colts: Played only four snaps at right guard in a 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Will Grier, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Did not play.
Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Did not play (bye week).
Karl Joseph, S, Pittsburgh Steelers: Did not play.
David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Totaled nine tackles in a 34-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts.
Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Collected one tackle in a 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Played 60 snaps in a 34-31 loss to the New York Jets.
Trevon Wesco, TE/FB, New York Jets: Did not play.
Kevin White, WR, New Orleans Saints: Hauled in one reception for 38 yards in a 36-27 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Totaled nine tackles, including one for loss, in a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots.
Daryl Worley, CB, Detroit Lions: Did not play.
Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:
Colton McKivitz, OL, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins
David Sills V, WR, New York Giants
