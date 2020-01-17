West Virginia is still looking for additional late pieces in the 2020 recruiting class and one that is exploring a visit in the coming weeks is Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County linebacker DJ Lundy.

Lundy, 6-foot-1, 230-pounds, is taking an official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend but is still looking into making a number of other stops. One of those is to Morgantown, where he has been in contact with defensive coordinator Vic Koenning.