Georgia DE Redwood commits to West Virginia football

Redwood, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, is a newer name on the board but the coaching staff had been involved with the fast-rising edge rusher for quite some time. That’s because he put together a standout senior season with has 19 sacks and 43.0 tackles for loss while leading his team to an undefeated record.

West Virginia pulled a commitment at a position of need when the Mountaineers added Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood to the 2022 recruiting class.

Relatively new to the game of football, Redwood has only been playing for two seasons and there is clear upside given his production and frame. He was previously played both soccer and rugby.

West Virginia has been involved for several weeks led by the efforts of coordinator Jordan Lesley along with multiple other coaches on the staff.

The Peach State pass rusher visited Morgantown over the Dec. 3 weekend and was impressed enough with what he saw on campus to eventually cast his commitment for the Mountaineers.

Gifted with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Redwood is effective off the edge as well as when it comes to stopping the run. That led to offers from West Virginia, Vanderbilt and attention from a long list of others.

Redwood becomes the 18th commitment for West Virginia football program in the 2022 recruiting class and is the third defensive lineman with Clearwater Academy (Fla.) defensive end Aric Burton and Cincinnati defensive line transfer Zeiqui Lawton also in the fold.

WVSports.com will have more with Redwood in the near future.



