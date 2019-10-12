It seems that James Gmiter was always destined to become an offensive lineman in college, he just hadn’t accepted the idea yet as a high school prospect.

During his recruitment, the two-way player was looked at primarily on the offensive side by a bulk of colleges but West Virginia presented him the opportunity to follow his heart to nose guard. That was where he wanted to play and where he thought he was destined to be all throughout his prep career.

Offensive line was something he did, defensive line was what he loved.

“I guess people saw a better offensive lineman than defensive lineman and I didn’t want to believe it at the time because I was so hardheaded on playing defense and being a defensive player,” he said.

Turns out, maybe those people were right. Gmiter moved to offensive line once the new West Virginia coaching staff arrived and has not only wrestled away the starting job at left guard but put together the highest production points of any player up front in the Texas game.

He didn’t hang his head when approached by the trio of head coach Neal Brown, offensive line coach Matt Moore and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

He had already heard whispers of possibly flipping sides dating back to his time with the staff that recruited him so it wasn’t a surprise either. This time after speaking with his family he realized that this was the best move for him moving forward.

He had listened to himself on the issue, now it was time to try to listen to something else. It was an attitude that he credits to his late grandfather James, a former police dispatcher and steel mill worker in his native Western Pennsylvania.

“Don’t be a guy that does what’s best for them you have to sacrifice for the greater good,” he said.

Soon he was realizing that perhaps after all this time it was the best move for him as a player.

“When I came over and it all started to click, it kind of revealed to myself that everybody was right,” he admitted on the move.

It's a way long in a short period of time for a player that never thought he’d be in this position.

“That’s where I felt the coaches needed me and wanted me so I wasn’t going to deny them,” he said.

That’s not to say that Gmiter is a finished product. No, anything but. The redshirt freshman is still learning the ins-and-outs of playing a position that he hasn’t in a game since high school. It’s been so long that he doesn’t even recall the opponent his final game at that level was against.

The mental side of things has been the most difficult transition as he has gone from understanding his role to needing to know all the definite details on each snap.

“You’ve got to understand who to go to, where to go to and how to get to them and if they switch fronts you have to understand each front differently,” he said. “Each front differs your block.”

Now after spending so much time on the opposite side of the ball he does come in and engrained understanding of what defensive linemen are trying to do and how to counter it but there’s still a lot of work left to do. That comes with knowledge of the scheme as well as on field execution.

Gmiter is finally feeling at home in the position he seemed destined for before this journey even began. And as he improves there is only reason to believe this is only the beginning.

“He’s just getting better and better every week,” Moore said.