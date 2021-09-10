Gmiter: Offensive line is ‘capable of a lot more’ than seen in Week 1

James Gmiter is not satisfied.

The play of West Virginia’s offensive line was one of the many factors that contributed to a meager 319 yards of total offense against Maryland on Saturday. Gmiter knows that, and he also knows that the group can be better.

“We were disappointed in our performance,” Gmiter said. “The coaches were disappointed, because over the spring we worked really hard, from the end of last season until now. We put in a lot of work and we really didn’t have any of those mishaps during spring ball and camp. To come out against Maryland Week 1 and kind of have issues like that was kind of disappointing and kind of a step back for us. I think, across the board, we’re capable of a lot more and we’ll be better next week.”

Gmiter’s words exude confidence, something somewhat unexpected by knowing his history.

Following in the steps of former Mountaineer linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, Gmiter aimed to be one of the next top defensive players from Bethel Park (Pa.) High School to find greatness in Morgantown. The pursuit of that goal was short lived.

Instead, Gmiter began transitioning from the defense to the offense soon after coming to campus, switching from defensive tackle to a spot on the interior offensive line.

Originally a three-star defensive tackle prospect, Gmiter eventually made his way into game shape through working with offensive line coaches Joe Wickline and Matt Moore. He started 10 games at the guard positions during his redshirt sophomore season, carving out a regular role for the Mountaineers.

He’ll be the first to admit that he backpedaled a bit last year for a variety of reasons, but he knows he’s grown and developed headed into his redshirt junior season.

“I think the first year was a big step, just to kind of get in and really figure out what I’m doing,” Gmiter said. “Last year was kind of a step back with Covid and the whole getting Covid during Baylor and all that and then just kind of resetting myself and really trying to focus on footwork and overall technique, and I feel like this year I’m in a lot better place than I was two years ago when I started playing o-line here.”

Now the team’s starting left guard, he’s seen as an anchor of the unit.

Heading into this week of practice ahead of hosting LIU this weekend, Gmiter said the message for the group was about hitting the reset button.

“We’re all in a group chat,” Gmiter said, “the entire o-line and then our two-deep running backs, Leddie and Tony Mathis, and we had a conversation about how we need to really lock in for this week and next week and kind of just reset and really focus on the details and just really get back to what we know and not try to overlook anybody. We gotta really just reset and kind of calm down.”