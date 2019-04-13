SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia’s spring game Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium saw the Gold team defeat the Blue team, 25-9.

Fans got their first look at the Neal Brown era and numerous newcomers during Saturday’s spring game which included Oklahoma transfer quarterback Austin Kendall, who finished the day going 5-of-8 for 109 yards and two total touchdowns. Jack Allison finished the game going 11-for-24 for 112 yards with one touchdown and an interception.



Defensively, Exree Loe and Stone Wolfley each tallied two sacks during the contest.



After the team started the afternoon off with some drills, the Gold team began the action with a three-and-out.



The Blue team’s ensuing drive also ended with a punt and the Gold’s offense took over at its own 35-yard line. A defensive pass interference call on Hakeem Bailey got the Gold team down in the red zone, but the unit was unable to to get into the end zone.



With the score tied at 2-2, a 24-yard field goal from Casey Legg gave the Gold team a 5-2 lead with 4:38 left in the first quarter.



Three more punts followed, but the Gold team was able to add to their lead with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to T.J. Simmons. A missed extra point put the score at 11-2 in favor of the Gold team with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.



The Blue team managed to cut its deficit down to two points with a 16-yard pass from Jack Allison to Randy Fields.



This two-point lead for the Gold team was extended back to nine points at 18-9 with the help of a one-yard touchdown run by Kendall at the 5:13 mark in the third quarter.



The last touchdown of the day came near the closing seconds when Trey Lowe found Dillon Spalding for a 24-yard touchdown pass. With the extra point, this put the final score at 25-9.