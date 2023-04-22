Football returned to fans in Morgantown on Saturday in form of the annual spring game, which hosted a series of player and fan competitions and a Blue vs. Gold scrimmage. The gold won the event 56-51.

The "best-dressed" Gold Team took an early 7-4 lead prior to the game, thanks to their pre-game outfits. They were additionally given two points for the kick-off.

Garrett Greene then got things going by pushing the Gold squad over half-field with an 18 yard pass over the middle to Jeremiah Aaron. A few plays later, the Gold Team broke out the Philly Special, with Greene catching a 40 yard receiving touchdown from Preston Fox to take an eight point lead.

A combination of defensive stops and three-and-outs got the Blue Team back in the game with a minute to go in the first quarter, now down just two at 16-14. They were then able to tie it up with a defensive stop on one-on ones.

Soon after, Garrett Greene found the end-zone for the second time of the night, this time on a 40 yard passing touchdown to Cortez Braham, the score now 26-16 in favor of the Gold Team.

Nicco Marchiol got his first standout play of the game on a nice 20 yard pass to Kole Taylor to get the tight ends involved, a key goal of the Mountaineer offense this upcoming season.

Empty drives from both Marchiol and Greene got the Blue Team (defense) back within one, the half closing at 26-25.

The Blue Team then managed to takeover in the lineman and receiver competitions to grab ahold of a three point lead, their first of the day.

Next, CJ Donaldson got the Gold squad back in front during real game play with a seven yard rushing score.

A three-and-out by the Golds gave the Blue Team seven more points to take a two point lead. Their lead then increased to five with another defensive stop.

After a kicking competition, the Blue Team remained in front by one at a score of 48-47.

Quarterback Sean Boyle got his first reps of the game to start the fourth quarter. On the second play of the drive, Jaheim White found the end zone on a 53 yard rush, helping the Gold Team to their eventually 56-51 victory.

Four players received awards during the event for their performance and leadership during the duration of the spring season.

Specifically, CJ Cole was awarded with the Tommy Nikolich Memorial Award for his work ethic and attitude as a walk-on.

Doug Nester, Jared Barlett, and Tony Mathis all won the Iron Mountaineer Award for the second time, while Marcis Floyd received his first Iron Mountaineer honor. The award is presented to outstanding performers in WVU's offseason strength and conditioning program.