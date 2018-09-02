No. 17/20 West Virginia marched into Charlotte and came out with a convincing 40-14 win over Tennessee in the first ever meeting between the two schools. WVSports.com hands out individual grades for each position group on the field following the neutral site win over the Volunteers.

QUARTERBACK: --If you look back at this game on first glance you think of the opportunities that were missed in the first half with a couple untypical errand throws by redshirt senior Will Grier that led to the offense only putting up 13-points in the first half. But when you look at the final numbers that alone speaks to his brilliance at the position that expectations are that high that he isn't afforded a few mishaps. Grier completed 25-34 passes for 429 yards and five touchdowns against zero interceptions.