No. 14/17 West Virginia continued to roll on the football field dispatching FCS opponent Youngstown State 52-17. WVSports.com hands out individual grades for each position group on the field following the home opening win over the Penguins.

QUARTERBACK: -- On first watch it certainly wasn’t the best game in fifth year senior quarterback Will Grier’s career as he threw an interception on the opening drive but looking at the final numbers it’s hard to argue after he tossed for 332 yards and four touchdowns to go along with only five misfires. Youngstown State dared West Virginia to run the football and take the intermediate routes instead of being able to stretch the field vertically and Grier should get a lot of credit for his ability to do just that after a somewhat shaky start on that front.