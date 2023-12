West Virginia starting quarterback Garrett Greene confirmed on the 3 Guys Before the Game podcast that he fully intends to return to WVU in 2024.

Greene was asked if he would entertain offers from other programs and he responded twice by saying, "Anybody can call me and I'm not leaving". He went on to say the chances of his return were 1000 percent.

On the season Greene passed for 2,178 yards and rushed for 208 yards. The Tallahassee, Fl. native had a total of 28 touchdowns with only five turnovers.

PFF.com graded Greene at 90.8 for the season, tying him for seventh among Power 5 quarterbacks.