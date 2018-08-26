Ticker
football

Grier earning honors, looking to break some trends for WVU

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
Redshirt senior quarterback Will Grier has a chance to do something that hasn’t been done in quite some time in Morgantown – and perhaps ever.

Grier was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year for this coming fall a feat itself that hasn’t been accomplished since Geno Smith was a senior in 2012.

Think about that for a second.

