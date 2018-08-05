SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





Senior quarterback Will Grier is in the midst of a school-led Heisman campaign.

That much you likely already knew.

A website, Grier7Heisman.com, has been created and a total of eight mini-documentaries highlighting a different aspect to his overall game are being released leading up to the season.

But none of that would be possible without first receiving the approval of head coach Dana Holgorsen who provided his blessing for the campaign to even get underway. After handing over his play-calling duties last season, Holgorsen has become much more involved in other areas.

One of those is a deeper dive into the management aspect of his players and that includes looking at things from a big picture perspective in order to judge these type of situations.

“I would never approve a campaign unless I felt like a player could handle it,” explained Holgorsen. “That’s my job as far as managing players. Will is older and mature, a coach’s kid. He’s ready for this, and he’s prepared himself his whole life for this.”

Now, don’t take an approval for an endorsement but still his management of everything since joining the football program made it an easy decision.

The fact that Holgorsen has been around Grier for over two years has allowed him to realize that his maturity and mental makeup to handle the responsibility of being promoted for the top award in college football. And that’s not something he’s taken lightly.

“I’ve got no worries about him not understanding expectations and how to deal with expectations,” Holgorsen said. “He’s a very mature kid. He can handle this.”

As for Grier himself, he avoids the limelight and instead places the focus elsewhere. That focus for the senior is entirely on the team instead of himself.

“I’m indifferent. I think we have a good chance to be pretty good this year,” he said.

Overall, Holgorsen had noticed that during the spring the game had slowed down for Grier and he now has a better understanding of not only where to go with the football but how to utilize the weapons around him. That comes with time and maturity.

“He doesn’t have to go out there and be Superman. He can manage the game himself and run the offense, which he is more comfortable doing now than he was a year ago,” Holgorsen said.

That could bode well for the Mountaineers and Grier’s Heisman chances one in the same considering last season he threw for just short of 3,500 yards and 34 touchdowns. And now with a second year in the system, there is no reason to believe that he can’t take another step forward.

Perhaps all the way to college football’s top honor.

“If anybody can handle it, he can handle it,” he said.