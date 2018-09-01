Different times, different teams and different coaching staffs but Tennessee has seen quarterback Will Grier before and it’s something they’d likely rather forget.

Before Grier was a Heisman Trophy candidate in the Big 12 Conference, the talented signal caller started his career at Florida.

By now you know the story there but one of his five starts for the Gators is one that has been cemented in the memories of both Florida and Tennessee fans for very different reasons.