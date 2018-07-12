Grier, WVU offense look to build off last year in 2018
West Virginia’s offense has a chance to be one of the better in the Big 12 this coming year spearheaded by returning starter Will Grier as the centerpiece to the unit.
There’s evidence to support that too because Grier will have some firsts in his college career. One of those being the fact that he will have the same offensive coordinator for the second consecutive year and will be in the same offensive scheme with much of the same personnel.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news