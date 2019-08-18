By now it’s common knowledge that West Virginia has added LSU graduate transfer Josh Growden to the football program to address a need in the room.

The Australian-born punter spend three seasons with the Tigers earning all-SEC freshmen honors after averaging 41-yards per boot in 2016. For the past two seasons, Growden has served primarily as the pooch punter for LSU before electing to spend his final year in Morgantown.

He has practiced with the team since arriving and figures to challenge for the post with only two freshmen on the roster as his primary competition. The path to Morgantown was largely put in motion due to some mutual connections between the West Virginia coaches and the ProKick Australia outfit.

“It’s a good addition. He’s got talent, it fits a need,” head coach Neal Brown said.

But how has his adjustment to Morgantown gone so far?

While Growden himself hasn’t been made available for interviews quite yet, we asked one of the next best sources: his long snapper Rex Sunahara.

Sunahara, a redshirt senior, has spent time with Growden since he arrived on campus and it didn’t take long for the two to naturally establish a connection given how much each relies on one another.

“The first day he got here within 20 minutes we were talking punt coverages, field goal schemes, snapping with him on the field, he knows,” he said. “He’s an SEC guy and came to work and it shows.”

One thing that Growden brings to the room that it previously lacked is in-game experience and a technical understanding of what to do in certain situations.

He has kicked in big games in the past and at 26 years old he naturally can slide in as a mentor for the younger players in the room. He's naturally talkative and has quickly acclimated himself to his new teammates in a short period of time.

He also is left footed which adds what he can bring to the table and is something that is hard to simulate in practice without one.

"Because the trajectory of the ball and how the ball comes away from you is different," Brown said.

On the field, Sunahara has observed him punt for only a couple days but notes that he can do “a little bit of anything.” At LSU he was exceptional in his placement putting 47 of his 96 career punts inside the 20.

That has been on display already.

"He’s as good as kicking the ball inside the ten as anybody I've been around," Brown said.

He also served as a three-year starter for the Tigers and helps to solidify that spot for West Virginia which is an underrated aspect that he brings to the table as well.

“He’s just a guy you want in your room. He’s a good punter and really excited to see more of him,” Sunahara said.

As are we all.