As with any season opener, coaches have to deal with the unknown when it comes to their opponent.

That is especially true with a Tennessee team that features a new head coach after the Volunteers hired former Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt to lead their program.

That also means a new collection of assistants as well with offensive coordinator Tyson Helton coming over after a successful two-year stint as the passing coordinator at Southern California and Will Friend coming over from Colorado State to head up the offensive line.