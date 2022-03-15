Harrell no stranger to building young QBs
When he stepped onto campus at Southern Cal in 2019, Kedon Slovis wasn't expected to lead the Trojans under center.
Only a freshman and three-star recruit, there was plenty of talent in front of him. J.T. Daniels was coming off a season as USC's starter and had been ranked the second best quarterback in his recruiting class. Matt Fink, a longtime reserve, had the most experience of anybody at the college level.
While Daniels emerged from camp with the starting job, Slovis made enough noise to earn the No. 2 job.
When Daniels went down with a knee injury in that year's season opener, Slovis stepped in without skipping a beat.
As a true freshman, Slovis ranked second among Pac-12 quarterbacks with a 71.9% completion percentage. He threw for 3,502 yards — also second in the conference — and 30 touchdowns — third behind Washington State's Anthony Gordon and Oregon's Justin Herbert.
Ultimately, Slovis led the Trojans to a berth in the Holiday Bowl with a regular season record of 8-5.
"The reason he was able to have as much success as he had as a true freshman, is because he did exactly what he was coached to do," Graham Harrell, his offensive coordinator at USC, said. "And you know, you're kind of able to mold him. Like with his feet, he was unbelievable. You know, with his reads, he was extremely disciplined. And so stuff like that, if they'll do exactly what you what you ask them to do, and they have the ability to do it, then I don't think age is as important."
Entering spring football, West Virginia is in a very similar situation. Three quarterbacks — Garrett Greene, Will "Goose" Crowder and Nicco Marchiol — are chasing a starting quarterback job that is up for grabs following the departure of three-year starter Jarret Doege.
Harrell, entering his first season with the Mountaineers, is experiencing déjà vu, but there's much more to meet the eye as each quarterback brings something different to the table.
Greene has the most collegiate experience, having been the primary backup to Doege last season. He struggled with throwing the football last season, but excelled at tucking and running.
Crowder has extremely limited experience in the college game, but has already spent one season in Morgantown. He's, objectively, a more-skilled pocket passer than Greene, having thrown for more than 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns during his senior season at Gardendale (Al.).
Then there's Marchiol, who is a left-handed passer and will be a true freshman this fall. He's the most decorated of the three, having been named Arizona's High School Player of the Year by Gatorade, among other honors. But, obviously, his experience at the higher level is nonexistent.
"I don't think you can create robots, I think you guys got to take what they have and make them the best versions of themselves," Harrell said. "And that's what I tell them all the time is like, 'I'm gonna try to make you the best version of you. And that's my job.' And like I said, it may not look the exact same, that's okay. You've got to be the best version of you and the most efficient version of you."
Regardless of the makeup of any quarterback under Harrell's watch, as long as they can be coachable, they can be successful.
"Experience helps, but with young guys, you can mold them," Harrell said. "And if they'll do it the way you ask them to do it and can be extremely disciplined in what they're doing with the footwork, with the reads, with the progressions, with the checks, then young guys can can have a lot of success in what we do. A lot of that has to do with spending time with them, and they've got to see the game the way you see it, and you can't do that without spending time together."
