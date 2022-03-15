Harrell no stranger to building young QBs

When he stepped onto campus at Southern Cal in 2019, Kedon Slovis wasn't expected to lead the Trojans under center.

Only a freshman and three-star recruit, there was plenty of talent in front of him. J.T. Daniels was coming off a season as USC's starter and had been ranked the second best quarterback in his recruiting class. Matt Fink, a longtime reserve, had the most experience of anybody at the college level.

While Daniels emerged from camp with the starting job, Slovis made enough noise to earn the No. 2 job.

When Daniels went down with a knee injury in that year's season opener, Slovis stepped in without skipping a beat.

As a true freshman, Slovis ranked second among Pac-12 quarterbacks with a 71.9% completion percentage. He threw for 3,502 yards — also second in the conference — and 30 touchdowns — third behind Washington State's Anthony Gordon and Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Ultimately, Slovis led the Trojans to a berth in the Holiday Bowl with a regular season record of 8-5.

"The reason he was able to have as much success as he had as a true freshman, is because he did exactly what he was coached to do," Graham Harrell, his offensive coordinator at USC, said. "And you know, you're kind of able to mold him. Like with his feet, he was unbelievable. You know, with his reads, he was extremely disciplined. And so stuff like that, if they'll do exactly what you what you ask them to do, and they have the ability to do it, then I don't think age is as important."