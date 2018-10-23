On resting and rehabbing during the bye week

He said: Yeah, I think. Like I said, you have to recruit, and you want your guys to get away from it a little bit, but we’re in a short week, as well. We got back to work and practiced hard on Tuesday and Wednesday, gave them a few days off, went out on the road recruiting, which this is really about the only time that we can do that. I told the guys to get away from it for a few days, and they did, and they came back ready to go yesterday. We had a good practice yesterday, and I expect another good one tonight. Then, we need to go play. Was it good to have a bye week on the heels of a win or on the heels of a loss? I don’t know. This one has just been on the schedule for quite some time, so we knew how we were going to approach it. I do think we got a few things figured out in the pass game. Clearly, if you don’t play, you’re going to be able to heal up a little bit, so some of the guys that didn’t play, I would expect to see out there, which is good at this point of the year.

We say: This was a round about way of basically saying that the bye week was good for West Virginia when it comes to getting healthy. This was a team that was carrying plenty of bumps and bruises that forced several players out of the lineup against Iowa State. The Mountaineers should be close to full strength outside the long-term injuries on the team.